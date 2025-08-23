LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even though we have more cloud cover and higher rain in our forecast into the weekend, it's still dangerously hot out, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect through Saturday night.

In fact, a Friday morning power outage in a Spring Valley neighborhood near Flamingo and Torrey Pines left students at Kenny Guinn Middle School without power and air conditioning.

WATCH | Humid, but hot — what locals had to say about the change in weather

More monsoonal moisture means higher humidity as rain chances increase this weekend

While NV Energy were hard at work trying to restore power, more than a thousand Guinn Middle School students had to be moved to Clark High School to continue their school day as temperatures neared 105 during this Extreme Heat Warning.

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert thanked district staff and parents for their patience in a video posted to social media Friday afternoon.

WATCH | Superintendent Ebert's social media statement on Guinn Middle School's power incident

Superintendent Ebert's social media statement on Guinn Middle School's power incident (video credit: CCSD)

"It's not every day that you need to move 1,000 students from one school to another," Ebert said. "Thank you again to all the CCSD staff, but I also want to thank the parents and guardians for your patience and grace as we worked through the situation that was handed to us."

NV Energy and CCSD officials tell Channel 13 the power was back on at Guinn Middle School as of Friday afternoon.

KTNV

By then, a blanket of clouds had rolled over most of the Las Vegas valley.

I caught up with some folks who were walking their dogs at Desert Breeze Park, even though it was still hot out.

"I haven't been able to walk him [because it's been so hot]," Alvaro Gomez said. "I was in my kitchen and saw it was cloudy, so I was like 'perfect!'" Alvaro Gomez said.

KTNV

"It's been hot," Nala Nissa said. "This is my third summer in Vegas — I remember the first summer it was, like, 116, it's like 106 today. So, it's hot. I'm in a sweater, but I'm kind of used to it I guess."

The good news? We're forecasting rain chances and temperatures a little cooler into the weekend and into next week, thanks to more monsoonal moisture coming into the region.

KTNV

More monsoonal moisture in our air will increase humidity, though—while our temperatures will stay in the low triple digits and upper 90s, more humidity than we're used to here in the desert means the heat can feel even more oppressive.

"I'm not happy about it," Gomez said. "Me having long hair, it traps a lot of heat, and the humidity is going to mess me up for sure."

KTNV

"I don't like the humidity, I'll take dry heat," Nissa said. "I can do dry heat, I can do cold — humidity, not my favorite, and that's kind of what it is today."

All of that to say, I know a lot of us — myself included — have our fingers crossed for some relief from the heat and humidity in the form of monsoon thunderstorms this weekend.