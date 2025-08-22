Spring Valley middle school loses power amid extreme heat warning; students bused to neighboring school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at a Spring Valley middle school are being relocated after their school lost power while the Las Vegas Valley is under an extreme heat warning.

According to the principal of Kenny C. Guinn Middle School, students are being moved to Clark High School for the remainder of the school day on Friday.

Record high temperatures are in the forecast on Friday, with highs at or near 110 degrees expected throughout Southern Nevada.

Principal Erin Rolfe noted that NV Energy is working to address the power outage impacting the school, but students were relocated in an effort to "provide a positive and safe learning environment."

Parents who need to drop their kids off late or pick them up early were advised to do so at Clark High School on 4291 Pennwood Ave., near Desert Inn Road and Arville Street.

Students who ride the bus will be taken directly from Clark High School to their regular bus stops, Rolfe stated.

All other students will be taken back to Kenny C. Guinn Middle School to either walk home or be picked up by their parents, the school's principal wrote.

"Parents may expect a slight delay if planning to pick up their students at the school or for those walking home from school," Rolfe added.

School administrators noted they would provide updates once the power issues at the school were resolved.