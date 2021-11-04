More money awarded to Nevada court’s felony DUI program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A specialty court that aims to stop Nevadans from driving under the influence now has $47,846 more in its budget to help.

Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court runs the Felony DUI program with the goal of preventing impaired driving resulting in crashes, fatalities and serious injuries. The program “has a long history of demonstrating successful DUI deterrence through effective interventions such as breath-interlock devices, vehicular restrictions and long-term treatment,” according to a press release.

Court officials report the program has a 75% success rate and receives “well over” 100 referrals every year.

More money to fund the Felony DUI program was recently awarded through a $47,846 grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. It will be used to focus on long-term change in impaired driving behavior for participants, officials said.

The press release from court officials followed news that now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested for felony DUI resulting in serious bodily harm.

An arrest report states Ruggs was driving 100 mph over the speed limit when he crashed into another car. The crash killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog and seriously injured Ruggs’ girlfriend. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit after the crash, prosecutors said.