More doctors, transit funds, clean energy — Southern Nevada's Carson City agenda

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Forum voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a list of 12 legislative priorities for the coming 2027 Legislature — and many of them will be familiar to Channel 13 viewers.

From training more doctors in Southern Nevada to finding money for transit programs, many of the topics that committees decided need lawmaker attention have been the subject of local coverage here in the valley.

WATCH | Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius was at the forum and explains the latest:

Southern Nevada Forum approves legislative priorities for the 2027 Legislature

"The Southern Nevada Forum is a creation of the Vegas Chamber, going back about 13 years, and it has been incredibly instrumental in shaping a lot of the positive Nevada policy, things that have turned into really productive outcomes for the state," said chamber president and CEO Mary Beth Sewald after the vote.

That list includes the medical school at UNLV, fuel tax indexing to provide money for road projects, reforms to grant applications, appointed trustees on the Clark County School District board and changes to the number and terms of university regents.

This time around, the list of recommendations mirrors many of the things that locals have told Channel 13 are important to them.

Transit funding

In March, Regional Transportation Commission CEO M.J. Maynard-Carey told Channel 13 that a lack of funding may lead the agency to close down some bus routes, and even shutter some paratransit services.

Since then, Channel 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears has investigated problems with the RideCo app that have failed some paratransit riders, including Medicaid patients who rely on paratransit for medical appointments.

One of the Southern Nevada Forums committees — transportation and infrastructure — advanced the idea of finding a dedicated source of revenue for transit systems, which, by law, cannot be paid for using highway funds.

"I think there are people that count on the RTC to bring their buses into their neighborhoods, so they can actually make it to work, and so for businesses, especially getting their labor force into their doors is really important," said Assemblywoman Lisa Cole, R-Clark County, who served on the committee.

Cole noted the popular bus service that ferries fans to Golden Knights games, which might be on the chopping block if more money can't be found.

"Is there a way to be more efficient with the money? Are there priorities that we need to look at a little bit more closely?" Cole asked. "As you mentioned, paratransit is so important to our community, and so is there a nice-to-have that they've been funding that we can actually move that money over to a need-to-have?"

One possibility — increasing the sales tax — Cole discounted, saying it was a "burden on the community." Currently, the Clark County sales tax sits at 8.375%, with state and local levies combined. It's the highest combined sales tax rate in Nevada.

Growing — and keeping — doctors in Nevada

Another issue that's long plagued Southern Nevada is a lack of doctors, both for primary care and in specialties.

Even after the advent of the UNLV medical school — and the presence of private Roseman University of Health Sciences and Touro University — doctors who study here sometimes leave for graduate residencies elsewhere.

The Legislature has addressed the issue in the past — the 2025 session put $9 million more towards graduate medical education — but experts have told Channel 13 that much more needs to be done.

The healthcare committee of the forum this year had the issue on its list yet again.

"We have to bring those doctors here. We have to help them to want to stay here," said state Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Clark County, who served on the health care panel. "It's been proven that if doctors do their graduate medical education at a certain location, that is where they stay. That is how we are going to bring the doctors here, and also it's going to help in economic development."

Lange says locals will suffer if the state fails to address the issue, because even going to the doctor will be harder without expanding the talent pool.

"I think that we have to. The impact will be devastating to our state if we can't start to fund some of these things that are critical to our state," Lange said. "People are having to wait one to two months to get a doctor's appointment, and they're very, very sick. We have to change the paradigm, and now's the time to start."

Other priorities

Nevada already has a head start on another priority — a dedicated business court with specialized judges who have experience in complex business matters.

The 2025 Legislature passed Assembly Joint Resolution 8, which would amend the state constitution to establish the court, to the extent money is available. The resolution passed by overwhelming bipartisan majorities.

If the 2027 Legislature also approves the resolution, it will go to voters in the 2028 general election for final approval.

Business leaders say it's needed to compete with Delaware for incorporations. That state leads the nation in corporate filings, in part because of its legal infrastructure.

Other ideas that will eventually be incorporated into legislation:

