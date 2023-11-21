Mojave National Preserve temporarily closing Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Park Service officials are once again closing the Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center.

According to rangers, the center, nearby picnic area, and Rings Loop Trailheads have all been closed due to hazardous conditions and wind-blown debris. That closure is until further notice. They add the Hole-In-The-Wall Campground remains open. However, they are advising visitors to not walk or drive into the closed area.

High winds passed through the valley over the weekend leading to hundreds of flight delays and traffic being backed up at the Nevada-California state line.

The same storm system hit Arizona and the National Weather Service said it caused an EF-1 tornado in Star Valley, Arizona, which is less than six hours southeast of Las Vegas. Winds were estimated to peak between 95 and 105 miles per hour. At least 10 homes were damaged but no one was hurt.

Our survey team has returned from the field and determined that damage near the Star Valley, AZ, area was consistent with that of an EF-1 tornado. Estimated peak winds ranged between 95 and 105 mph. Damage information is subject to change pending additional data. #azwx pic.twitter.com/plMIwS90db — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 20, 2023

The area was previously closed due to damage caused by the Hilary storm system, which blew the corrugated roofing off of the visitor center in August.

There is no timeline on when the area could reopen following the latest wind damage.