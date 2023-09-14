Mojave National Preserve reopening some roads and facilities

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE (KTNV) — As National Park Service rangers continue to clean up and repair storm damage caused by the Hurricane Hilary storm system.

On Wednesday, officials from Death Valley National Park announced they were partially reopening and rangers at the Mojave National Preserve said they are ready to reopen additional roads and facilities.

According to rangers, the following roads are open. However, they add that's only for high clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles without trailers.



Ivanpah Road between Morning Star Mine Road to Lanfair Road to Goffs Schoolhouse

Cedar Canyon Road

Wildhorse Canyon/Mid Hills

Lanfair Road

Black Canyon Road from Hole in the Wall to Cedar Canyon Road

Rangers said all backcountry roads may have unknown damage and that motorists will be traveling at their own risk.

All paved road through the preserve from Interstate 40 at south Kelbaker Road to Interstate 15 at Nipton Road are open with no restrictions.

The following roads are still closed to all vehicles:



Cima Road from Cima to Interstate 15

Essex Road from Interstate 40 to Mitchel Caverns

Black Canyon Road from Essex Road to Hole in the Wall

Rangers said the Soda Lake Crossing of Mojave Road is closed. However, there is a detour available via Interstate 15.

All campgrounds are open except for Lower Black Canyon and Essex.

The Hole-In-Th-Wall and Kelso Depot Visitor Center are still closed.