Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid International Airport amid high winds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wind gusts are high across Southern Nevada, and in addition to road closures, there are hundreds of flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday.
Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, 513 flights in and out of the airport were delayed. So far, no cancellations have been reported.
The I-15 South near Primm and California Stateline was closed briefly Sunday afternoon. RTC said that while reopened at 12:20 p.m., drivers should expect delays throughout the day.
The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning near Primm earlier today and it remains in effect until 2 p.m.
A Dust Storm Warning has been issued north central San Bernardino County and southwester Clark County including Interstate 15 near Primm, NV until 2:00 PM PST. Visibility will be near zero at times. pic.twitter.com/bswfmwC72h— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 19, 2023
Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibility at times for those traveling along Highway 62 from Vidal Junction to Yucca Valley in southern San Bernardino County this afternoon. Extra caution should be used. #cawx pic.twitter.com/IdZiUGQBVT— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 19, 2023