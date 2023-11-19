Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid International Airport amid high winds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wind gusts are high across Southern Nevada, and in addition to road closures, there are hundreds of flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, 513 flights in and out of the airport were delayed. So far, no cancellations have been reported.

The I-15 South near Primm and California Stateline was closed briefly Sunday afternoon. RTC said that while reopened at 12:20 p.m., drivers should expect delays throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning near Primm earlier today and it remains in effect until 2 p.m.

A Dust Storm Warning has been issued north central San Bernardino County and southwester Clark County including Interstate 15 near Primm, NV until 2:00 PM PST. Visibility will be near zero at times. pic.twitter.com/bswfmwC72h — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 19, 2023