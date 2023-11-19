Watch Now
Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid International Airport amid high winds

Posted at 1:01 PM, Nov 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wind gusts are high across Southern Nevada, and in addition to road closures, there are hundreds of flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, 513 flights in and out of the airport were delayed. So far, no cancellations have been reported.

The I-15 South near Primm and California Stateline was closed briefly Sunday afternoon. RTC said that while reopened at 12:20 p.m., drivers should expect delays throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning near Primm earlier today and it remains in effect until 2 p.m.

