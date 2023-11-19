Traffic backs up at Nevada-California state line amid dust storms, road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dust storms are sweeping across the Southern Nevada and Southern California region Sunday afternoon. As a result road closures are causing massive traffic back ups.

A Dust Storm Warning has been extended until 3 p.m. for the area as I-15 South remains closed at Primm.

A Dust Storm Warning has been issued north central San Bernardino County and southwester Clark County including Interstate 15 near Primm, NV until 2:00 PM PST. Visibility will be near zero at times. pic.twitter.com/bswfmwC72h — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 19, 2023

Highway authorities in Claifornia have shut down I-15 from 1.7 miles north of Wheaton at Nipton Road in San Bernadino County to the Nevada State Line due to low visibility.

Our Meteorologist Kevin Janison is keeping an eye on developing wind changes, reporting gusts as high as 62 miles per hour.