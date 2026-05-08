Mojave Max breaks his record for longest brumation second year in a row

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For a second year in a row, Mojave Max has broken his record for the latest emergence from brumation.

Now the question is, when is he eventually going to climb out of his burrow?

Mojave Max previously set the record just last year by emerging at 2:09 p.m. on May 8.

Many locals consider Mojave Max's emergence as the beginning of springlike weather in Southern Nevada. However, the later and later emergences have had some locals question what it could mean.

"Come on Max…we have prizes to give away to the Mojave Max Emergence Contest Winner, but we won’t know who that is until you get your hind end out of there," officials wrote in an Instagram post. "Max, needs some food, and water, and sunshine STAT. Happy Friday to everyone on Max Watch 2026!"

Last year, Guy Tannenbaum brought those concerns to a Springs Preserve zoologist, who helped explain why Max was still brumating despite warm temperatures:

It's May in Southern Nevada. Where is celebrity desert tortoise Mojave Max?

This continued brumation could be especially puzzling to some, considering we are on track to hit our first triple-digit temperatures this weekend.

Close to 100° Starting Today

Now the only question left to answer is when will he finally come out of his burrow?

