Better late than never: Mojave Max leaves his burrow, setting new record for tardiest emergence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a period of concern for his well-being, Southern Nevada's celebrity desert tortoise finally emerged from his burrow at 2:09 p.m. Thursday, the Las Vegas Springs Preserve announced.

This sets a new record for Max's latest burrow emergence ever. The previous record was 3:40 p.m. on April 24, 2023.

While Mojave Max's emergence typically marks the beginning of springlike weather in Southern Nevada, many locals questioned what his emergence this late into the season could mean.

Last week, Channel 13 reporter Guy Tannenbaum brought their concerns to a Springs Preserve zoologist, who helped explain why Max was still "brumating" in his burrow despite the warm temperatures this April and May:

It's May in Southern Nevada. Where is celebrity desert tortoise Mojave Max?

"The recent extreme fluctuation in temperatures, rain and wind contributed to Mojave Max's late emergence this year," Springs Preserve officials wrote on Thursday. "Because of these things, and the fact that he was sharing a burrow with two other tortoises who entered brumation after he did, Mojave Max shattered his previous record by 14 days."

The earliest date our celebrity weather prognosticator has emerged from his burrow is Feb. 14, 2005, at 11:55 a.m.

The official winner of the yearly contest to predict when Mojave Max will come out of his winter burrow is expected to be announced soon, Springs Preserve officials noted.

This year, more than 3,600 students submitted their guesses during the Emergence Contest. For the first time since it began in 2000, the contest was open to all Clark County residents, who submitted 1,500 guesses, according to the Springs Preserve.