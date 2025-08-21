Mohave County reports 9 confirmed measles cases in Colorado City area

COLORADO CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Mohave County health officials are asking residents in and around Colorado City to stay aware and informed about measles after nine confirmed cases were reported this week.

On Tuesday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health said measles is "active within the community" and told Channel 13 they are currently conducting contact investigations and notifying anyone that may have been exposed.

Health officials describe measles as a highly contagious and potentially serious illness primarily spread through the air when a person coughs or sneezes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms may include a high fever, runny nose, red, water eyes, tiny white spots and a red rash that usually starts on the face and spreads downward.

"Without protection of vaccination or prior immunity, nine out of 10 people who are exposed to measles will become infected," the health department said.



Small children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk, health officials say.

Earlier this month, Channel 13 reported that measles had been detected in Clark County wastewater, but no human cases were reported. Health officials said if you experience symptoms, then you should stay home and avoid contact with others. Contact your doctor before going to their office or a hospital so medical staff can take the proper precautions.

Health officials said the MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles. Residents in the affected area can get the vaccine at Creek Valley Health Clinic. Call (435) 900-1104 to set up an appointment.