Measles virus detected in Clark County wastewater; no reported cases among residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health officials said they have detected measles virus in Clark County wastewater, but there are no confirmed cases among residents.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) said a subsequent sample of wastewater tested negative for the virus. Officials have not detected a human case of measles in Clark County since 2018, but they continue to keep track of the virus.

"This is the first detection of measles virus in local wastewater and serves as an early indicator that the virus may be present in the community," the health district said on Thursday.

SNHD said residents should make sure they are up to date on their measles-mumps-rubellas (MMR) vaccinations. They emphasized the importance for families with school-aged children to get vaccinated.

“While a single wastewater detection does not mean we have confirmed measles cases or community transmission, it is a signal that shouldn’t be ignored,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Vaccination is our best defense against measles, and with the start of the school year approaching, now is the time to make sure children are protected.”



What to know about measles

SNHD describes measles as a highly contagious virus primarily spread via coughing and sneezing, according to health officials. Symptoms can include high fevers, coughing, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads downward.

If you experience symptoms, the health district said you should stay home, avoid contact with others and contact your doctor before going to their office.

How was measles detected in wastewater? The health district said their wastewater surveillance "can detect viral genetic material that is shed by infected individuals" — likely from an undiagnosed or unreported measles infection in the area. Health officials said this information can lead to them identifying human cases, but that hasn't happened locally for around seven years.

Where to get vaccinated

With school starting on Aug. 11, SNHD said parents should not wait to get their kids vaccinated.

There are several locations with SNHD ahead of the school year. Make sure to call ahead before going. Call (702) 759-0850.

