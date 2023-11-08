Mohave County officials say missing man has been found

UPDATE

Mohave County officials said Richard Douglas Myers Jr. has been found and is safe. They thanked the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing and possibly endangered man.

According to deputies, 73-year-old Richard Douglas Myers Jr. was last seen leaving his Bullhead City home on Monday. That's in the 1100 block of North First Drive.

He was seen leaving in a silver 2012 Chevy Impala with the license plate AWD0949.

Myers is described as 5'8" tall and weighing about 150 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black shorts, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mohave County officials at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.