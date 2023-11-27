Watch Now
Mohave County officials looking for missing Bullhead City man

Missing Man - Richard Douglas Myers Jr.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 13:21:57-05

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — For the second time this month, Mohave County officials are looking for 73-year-old Richard Douglas Myers Jr.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Myers left his home in the 1100 block of North 1st Drive on Sunday at 2 p.m. and hasn't been heard from since.

Myers is described as being 5'8" tall and 150 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Police said he was seen leaving home in a silver 2012 Chevy Impala, license plate AWD0949.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Myers is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.

