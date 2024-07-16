Mirage employees celebrate its legacy before it closes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just days before the Mirage closes its doors forever on Wednesday, current and past employees celebrated the legacy of this piece of Las Vegas history.

“I’ve been here longer than half of my life, so this is a family, the whole Mirage is a family. We’ve had a great run and it’s just been absolutely perfect," said Carrie Bradshaw, who has worked for the Mirage since it opened in 1989.

Bradshaw and dozens of past and present Mirage cocktail waitresses gathered in front of the Volcano on Monday to say their last goodbyes as a group.

"It breaks my heart, you know it does, it breaks my heart. It’s history in Las Vegas," said Tonia Rocheleau, a Mirage cocktail waitress since 1998.

“It’s been a ride, it really has been and a wonderful experience, it really has been. I’m proud to say I’ve worked at the Mirage," said Cathy Thompson, a 71-year old Mirage cocktail waitress still working for the casino.

Thompson is one of several people who have worked for the Mirage for more than 30 years.

“I think I might be the oldest girl here, I’m not sure at 71," Thompson said.

They said the family atmosphere and great guests kept them around.

“It’s not just coworkers, they’re family. We know all their kids, we know each other’s families, husbands, wives, our whole life’s story," Rocheleau said.

The Mirage is set to close forever on Wednesday, July 17, to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The group told me all they can do is hold onto the memories and usher in the new stage of the Las Vegas Strip.

“We love you and we’re going to miss you," Bradshaw said.

These employees told Channel 13 they're all going their separate ways — some are retiring, some will work at other casinos and others are still undecided, but one thing will always remain, they'll always be family.