Architect behind Mirage reflects back on the property

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tourists and locals are saying their final farewells to the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

"When you first heard about the Mirage closing, what went through your mind," I asked a tourist on the Strip.

"We need to go back, take photos, see the volcano exploding," they said.

This iconic resort on Las Vegas Boulevard opened in 1989 after years of construction.

Tony King/LVCVA Archive The Mirage during construction in Las Vegas on April 20, 1990

Tony King/LVCVA Archive The Mirage during construction in Las Vegas on January 17, 1989

Paul Steelman was one of the design architects who helped bring Steve Wynn's vision to life.

"Everything developed as the project was developing," Steelman said. "A little bit different. You are on the street. You don't have a street up and down Las Vegas Boulevard. You are coming up the driveway."

WATCH: Timelapse shows construction of Mirage

Mirage construction timelapse

In a city full of casinos, this one was different from the start. From the dolphin habitat to the volcano, the goal was to create a one-of-a-kind, four-million-square-foot tropical-inspired resort that also had a casino.

"Everything was an attraction, whether it be a restaurant, a retail shop, whether it it be a pool," Steelman explained.

At the time, there was nothing like it. It had 10 restaurants, a unique conference center, and a massive casino that was designed differently, including the sportsbook.

"We didn't let it be seen from the casino because it sucked the life out of it," Steelman said.

The theater was also home to some famous entertainment over the years, including Cirque du Soleil and Siegfried & Roy.

"It was designed to expand Las Vegas and that is what it did," Steelman said. "At this time, we had 16 million tourists and what do we have today? 40 to 45 million."

On July 17, the Mirage will close and it will eventually become the Hard Rock Las Vegas. A more than 600-foot-tall guitar will replace the volcano.

"There will be a new iconic Hard Rock building in front of it that will be integrated with it," Steelman said. "I am sure Hard Rock will have some unique ideas for it."

Having worked on other Las Vegas resorts, including Resorts World and Circa, Steelman knows change is inevitable in this town. However, he said The Mirage's legacy will live on.

"I think we are all sad but Las Vegas grows and this is part of Las Vegas."