LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is warning residents about the rise of AI-generated videos as anti-ICE protests continue across Southern Nevada.

WATCH | What an AI technical consultant says to look out for when sharing content online

Metro police warn of AI-generated videos amid anti-ICE protests in Southern Nevada

The fake videos, which can appear to show real confrontations with law enforcement, are becoming increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect. Police are urging the public to be vigilant when viewing and sharing content online.

I spoke with Sarah Evans, an AI technical consultant, who explained how these misleading videos can distort public perception of reality.

"AI videos or deep fake videos usually aren't a massive singular failure. It's usually like an accumulation of things that you're like, that just doesn't look accurate," Evans said. "You can look at facial expressions. AI still isn't really good about capturing truly natural human expression expressions, and a little glitch there."

Evans pointed out that authentic ICE or Border Patrol gear contains clearly labeled identification with multiple points of verification, not just a single "ICE" logo across the chest.

Experts are urging viewers to pause before sharing suspicious content and verify the source of videos before distributing them on social media platforms.

The warning comes as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue throughout the Las Vegas valley.

