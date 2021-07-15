Mental competency of woman in anti-Asian assault questioned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor has raised questions about the mental competency about a woman who is jailed on racial bias charges and other allegations after being accused of striking a 6-year-old Asian boy on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shelly Ann Hill told a judge Tuesday that she didn't understand how she could be charged with a hate crime.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman arrested for hate crime after hitting child on Las Vegas Strip, blaming family for coronavirus

The judge determined it will be up to her attorney to have her undergo an evaluation.

A TikTok video posted by the boy's mother that shows part of the confrontation last week has garnered over a million views.

RELATED: AAPI leader reacts to alleged Asian hate attack on the Las Vegas Strip

Hill has an extensive history of misdemeanor cases involving trespassing and other offenses.