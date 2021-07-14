Woman arrested for hate crime after hitting child on Las Vegas Strip, blaming family for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested for a possible hate crime after she reportedly hit a 6-year-old child with his parents on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the arrest report for 57-year-old Shelly Ann Hill, police responded to a battery call on July 5 that occurred at The Shops at Crystals.

The father of the child told police that he was walking with his wife and two children when a woman hit his child in the back of his head.

The woman then reportedly yelling at them saying "coronavirus was all your fault."

The man said that his wife then started recording Hill as she was yelling and walking away.

At that time, the parents said they did not want to press charges.

On July 7, a detective contacted the mother who sent him the video of a white female adult yelling at the family.

The detective also viewed video of the incident that was captured by a surveillance camera in the area.

The police were able to identify Hill and took her into custody on July 10. During a police interview, Hill denied that she hit the child. However, she did tell police that a woman filmed her and threatened to kill her.

Hill was arrested and is facing a hate crime charge because of the child's race.

The child was not injured.

The child's mother posted a video of the woman screaming at the family on TikTok. The video went viral and has been liked 153,000 times.

Hill is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. She is facing three charges -- hate crime, battery and child abuse or neglect. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 27.