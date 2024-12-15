Maxx Crosby will miss Raiders' Monday night game versus Falcons and Aidan O'Connell is questionable

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will not play in Monday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons because of an ankle injury.

Crosby, who did not practice the past three days, has 7 1/2 sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season. He is just half a sack from becoming the third Raiders player since at least 1982 with 60 for his career.

This is the second start Crosby will miss this season because of injury. He had started every game each of the previous four seasons.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has a bruised left knee, is questionable. He has not practiced the past three days, but coach Antonio Pierce has expressed hope that O'Connell would play.

If O'Connell doesn't start, the Raiders will turn to Desmond Ridder, who would face his old club. Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season.

Also, cornerback Nate Hobbs did not receive an injury designation and was a full participant at practice Saturday. He hasn't played since Nov. 3 because of an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (concussion) is questionable and cornerback Sam Webb (back) is doubtful.

