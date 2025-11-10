Market in Historic Westside feeling the pinch of ongoing government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the government shutdown now the longest in history, local families and businesses are feeling the financial strain in unexpected ways.

At Mario's West Side Market in Las Vegas, both shoppers and the store owner are grappling with the cascading effects of delayed government benefits and reduced income.

WATCH | Geneva Zoltek spoke to shoppers and the store owner to understand how the government shutdown affects them

Las Vegas market feels government shutdown pinch

"What are you gonna tell the kids when they don't have the food on the table? So I'm really concerned about that," Las Vegas local Cordi Sims told Channel 13 while shopping.

The shutdown has created multiple financial pressures for families, from SNAP benefit delays to unpaid time for certain government jobs, all compounded by ongoing inflation concerns.

"So this domino effect happens because if people who buy your goods and services are not getting paid, then you're not getting paid — so it's an adverse impact on everybody," Sims continued.

To help ease the burden on his community, store owner Mario Berlanga has reduced prices on several popular items.

"I picked like six items that are popular, potatoes, stuff like that. That doesn't only feed one meal, it stretches out to several meals, and so I've lowered the gross profit on that," Berlanga said. "We have a great community, we have loyal followers, and you know, just trying to do my part."

Mario's West Side Market has been a cornerstone of Las Vegas' Historic Westside for decades, serving a community where approximately 60% of customers rely on SNAP benefits for their grocery purchases.

The government shutdown's impact on November SNAP payments has already affected Berlanga's business operations and his ability to support his employees.

"Because of the area we're in, we do a lot of business with customers on SNAP, and I've had to send people home, I've had to cut hours because the light company doesn't care that people didn't get their SNAP and I can't pay the light bill. The grocery company doesn't care, and I still gotta pay that grocery bill, so that hurts," Berlanga said.

The financial strain extends beyond the store itself, creating a ripple effect throughout the community.

"It affects a lot of different things. It doesn't only affect my life, my business, it affects my employees being able to pay their bills because I gotta cut payroll, send them home, and that hurts. Now they can't pay their bills, so it's like a domino effect," Berlanga said.

If you are someone who needs help putting food on the table, we've compiled a list of local and national resources, including where to find food assistance in your area.

————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

