Mandalay Bay completes $100 million remodel of convention center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Renovations at Mandalay Bay's Convention Center are officially complete.

This week, casino officials said the $100 million project took about two and a half years to finish.

"Meetings and conventions play a pivotal role in the success of Las Vegas, and the revitalization of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center demonstrates our commitment to this critical piece of our city's foundation," said Ernest Stovall, VP of Hotel Sales for Mandalay Bay. "Our goal is to evolve alongside the meetings industry to meet the needs of the modern customer. Based on invaluable insights from our customer advisory board, we crafted a space at Mandalay Bay that sets a new standard in excellence and reflects the future of modern meetings, events and trade shows."

The remodel included upgraded technology infrastructure, additional digital signage, and a design that complements the resort's tropical-inspired brand.

For example, crews installed Cat6A Ethernet cabling throughout the convention center, which doubles the frequency of data transmission and improves Internet speed. Crews also added over 200 motion detection cameras throughout the space.

In addition to the redesign of all pre-function spaces, meeting rooms and ballrooms, one million square feet of exhibit space also got new paint, covered pillars, and relocated strobe lights, according to a press release.

Other projects that are in progress or have been completed over the past year include remodeling all 424 rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, opening Orla by Michael Mina and Caramá by Wolfgang Puck, and preparing to open Bob Marley Hope Road.