Wolfgang Puck replacing Mandalay Bay's Lupo with Caramá

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wolfgang Puck's restaurant empire continues to change. The Players Locker in Downtown Summerlin has been closed for renovations as it is transformed into Lupo. Meantime, the Lupo space at Mandalay Bay is being renovated and transformed into a new experience called Caramá.

According to a press release, Caramá showcases Puck's love for his mom, who was also a chef, and will feature the cuisine of Italy.

"Growing up on the border of Italy, I experienced first-hand, the cuisine of all the neighboring regions, embracing their textures, sounds, smells, and flavors," Puck said. "Caramá will take you on such a memorable culinary journey."

Some of those dishes include Roman artichokes and prosciutto crude at an interactive Salumi Station as well as an extensive wine list.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in January 2024 and additional details are expected to be announced in the coming months.