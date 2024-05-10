Bob Marley Hope Road lighting up Mandalay Bay this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mandalay Bay will transform this fall with a new entertainment experience.

FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music are preparing to open "Bob Marley Hope Road" at the casino.

According to a press release, the multi-sensory experience will allow guests to step into an "authentic Jamaican experience as Bob Marley's life and music unfolds around them. Trench Town comes alive, giant trees blossom and waterfalls rush at their feet as performers dance, sing and interact with the audience."

Primary Wave founder and CEO Larry Mestel said the idea came about after partnering with the Marley family in 2018.

"We cannot be more thrilled to now see this project and one-of-a-kind experience finally come to life," Mestel said. "Bob Marley's music has inspired and continues to inspire countless generations all over the globe."

Cedella Marley and Ziggy Marley are both executive producers on the project.

"Our family is incredible proud of this project that honors the life of our father," they said in a joint statement. "His legacy lives on through his music and life's work of empowering and uniting the people."

Construction is already underway, which you can see in the photos below.

Additional details about the project and ticket information will be announced later this year.

