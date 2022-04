LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man from Scotland is crossing the pond with more than $280,000 in his pocket after winning big in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Peter Ferguson's $5 bet paid off big at the Palazzo casino at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Saturday. While playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em, he was dealt a diamond royal flush, a resort spokesperson said.

With that winning hand, Ferguson ended up with $280,007 off of his $5 bet.

