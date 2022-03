LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man from Illinois is leaving Las Vegas a millionaire after hitting a mega jackpot.

Dennis A. hit the mega progressive jackpot on face-up Pai Gow at the Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday, the hotel-casino announced on Twitter.

His winnings amounted to $1,082,701.

The Cromwell Las Vegas says Dennis is a Caesars Rewards member visiting Las Vegas from Morton, Illinois.