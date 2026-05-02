LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Channel 13 viewer sent in a video captured by a doorbell camera on Tuesday showing a man spraying cats with Raid outside his unit at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Johan De Beer said he’s the one in the video and explained why he ended up with a can of Raid in his hand.

“I was cleaning my car, a sticker that was there,” he said, adding, “The glue underneath the sticker wouldn’t come off. So, I used Raid to get that off.”

WATCH | Man caught on camera spraying cats with Raid in Las Vegas

Man caught on camera spraying cats with Raid in Las Vegas: 'I got afraid'

He said he felt unsafe when he encountered the cats by his apartment.“It hunched down and went [he hisses] to me. I got afraid and I sprayed at the cat.”

The video has been making the rounds on social media after Monserrat Castillo said she shared it with her friend, who posted it on Instagram.

Her mom’s doorbell camera captured it.

“I wanted him to know that there is consequences to actions, so there is going to be a consequence to his action,” she said.

KTNV

Castillo shared that one of the cats sprayed by De Beer is her mom’s cat, not a stray like the others. She said he’s okay and unharmed.

It’s unclear what will happen in this case, and Channel 13 has reached out to the City of Las Vegas to find out if Animal Protection Services is going to investigate.

KTNV

Many government offices in the valley are closed on Fridays, and a spokesperson for the city did respond saying he would follow up on this on Monday.

Nevada does have Reba’s Law on the books, which increases penalties for animal cruelty.

Do you have a story you'd like to share with Mary? Contact her at Mary.Kielar@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.