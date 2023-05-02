Man accused of stabbing wife to death appears in court for first time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death had his first court hearing on Tuesday.

Police said that on April 15, they responded to a home near U.S. 95 and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to an arrest report, he told a 911 operator that he had stabbed himself "everywhere" on his body and that "I want to die but am not dying".

The operator asked Gummi where his wife was and was told she was "next to me" and "she's dead," according to the report, which notes Gummi refused to provide any further information to authorities.

Authorities said Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, a graduate medical student at UNLV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amsrala was a recent Kerkorian School of Medicine graduate and just finished her first year of residency.

The night before she was killed, she celebrated with many of her colleagues.

"I am comforted by the fact that in the final hours of her life she was surrounded by her friends and her colleagues celebrating finishing her first year of residency training which is a huge accomplishment," said Dr. Flores.

A GoFundMe that was started by her colleagues at UNLV for her family raised $37,672.

Gummi is facing an open murder charge. He has a bail hearing scheduled for May 9 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for June.