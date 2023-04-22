Arrest report: Man told 911 operator he wanted to die after stabbing wife to death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report is revealing what led up to a man stabbing his wife to death before repeatedly stabbing himself.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at a home near U.S. 95 and Torrey Pines Drive.

33-year-old Shiva Gummi, who's since been arrested for open murder, called 911 around 8:15 a.m. on April 15, the report states. He told an operator he'd stabbed himself "everywhere" on his body.

"I want to die but I'm not dying," Gummi told the operator, claiming he'd stabbed himself five hours earlier.

The operator asked Gummi where his wife was and was told she was "next to me" and "she's dead," according to the report, which notes Gummi refused to provide any further information to authorities.

Officers arriving at the home were let in by Gummi's mother-in-law, investigators stated. After forcing entry into the locked master bedroom, they found Gummi and his wife laying on a mattress, both with multiple stab wounds. A large, bloody kitchen knife was on the floor, police said.

Gummi's wife has since been identified as Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, a graduate medical student at UNLV.

UNLV File photo of 23-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala

Amsrala was pronounced dead at the scene. Gummi was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center.

Gummi's mother-in-law told officers she was unaware of any domestic abuse between the couple. According to her, Gummi was upset with Amsrala after she spent the night at the home of a friend who was intoxicated after a night of drinking.

Amsrala's mother told police she found it odd that her daughter hadn't come to her room that morning before going to work. A short time later, police arrived, and she didn't know why they were there, the report states.

Gummi has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and is due back in court on May 2.

Channel 13 also learned that Amsrala received her MD from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV in 2022.

"She was about to complete her first year of graduate medical education with UNLV's department of internal medicine," a statement from UNLV read. "She was on her way to what should have been a long and successful medical career."

Amsrala's family, friends, and coworkers honored her life during a ceremony on Friday.

A GoFundMe has been started to help hee family with funeral expenses. The original goal was $10,000. As of Friday night, more than $33,000 had been donated.