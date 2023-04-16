Man stabbed himself after allegedly stabbing his wife in west valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man stabbed himself after allegedly stabbing his wife Saturday morning.

Las Vegas police said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Torington Drive around 8:17 a.m. This is near the intersection of Washington Avenue and N. Torrey Pines Drive.

Officers at the scene located a man and woman inside a home suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical arrived and declared the woman deceased at the scene, but the man was transported to UMC Hospital in critical condition.

Investigation by homicide detectives declared 33-year-old Siva Gummi as the suspect in their case.

Gummi was arrested and booked by police in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.