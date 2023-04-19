23-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala died of multiple stab wounds, coroner confirms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner confirmed the identity of a woman who was stabbed inside a west valley home Saturday.

The coroner said Gwendoline Amsrala died of multiple stab wounds and the manner of her death has been ruled as a homicide.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man allegedly stabbed himself after stabbing his wife the day before.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Torington Drive around 8:17 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw a man and a woman inside a home suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical arrived at the scene and declared the woman deceased on scene, whereas the man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect in this stabbing is 33-year-old Shiva Gummi.

Gummi has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center in absentia for open murder with a deadly weapon.

A verified GoFundMe started to help Gwendoline Amsrala's family with funeral expenses according to a GoFundMe spokesperson.

"Gwen was passionately dedicated to providing for her parents and therefore we have an opportunity to fulfill Gwen's wishes," reads the GoFundMe. "For those that knew her intimately, we will always remember her wonderful sense of humor, strength of spirit, leadership, and charming smile."

The spokesperson said more than $20k has been raised in just 24 hours.

KTNV also learned that Amsrala graduated from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV in 2022. She received her MD degree.

"She was about to complete her first year of graduate medical education with UNLV's department of internal medicine," a statement from UNLV read. "She was on her way to what should have been a long and successful medical career."

UNLV says they are stunned by news of her passing and they offer their, "deepest sympathies to Gwen's family as well as her large circle of friends."

"Dr. Amsrala’s caring nature, passion to heal, and her commitment to serving Southern Nevada will not be forgotten," UNLV said in their statement. "Support and counseling is being made available to students and staff of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV."