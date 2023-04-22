UNLV students remember slain 28-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friends and collegues are remembering Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala as a young woman who was an amazing friend and had all of her friend's backs.

A group of UNLV medical school residents who worked with her gathered Friday after tragedy struck this past weekend.

Police say Gwen was stabbed and killed Sunday at a home near Rainbow and Washington.

"Gwen deserved better than this," said Dr. Tammy Flores, a fellow medical resident.

According to metro, Gwen's husband, identified as 33- year-old Shiva Gummi stabbed himself after allegedly stabbing Gwen.

Dr. Flores continued, "I for one would like to see justice be served to the person who stole her from us in this very tragic, violent and criminal way."

Gwen was a recent UNLV Kerkorian School of Medicine graduate and just finished her first year of residency.

The night before she was killed, she celebrated with many of the colleagues who spoke at Firday's remembrance.

"I am comforted by the fact that in the final hours of her life she was surrounded by her friends and her collegues celebrating finishing her first year of residency training which is a huge accomplishment," said Dr. Flores.

Gwen received her degree from Kerkorian School of Medicine in 2022. Her specialty was internal medicine.

Dr. Omar Sanyurah, also a medical resident, said, "I think anyone who that has worked with her when ever you had a shift with her you knew it was going to be a great shift because she was a very very competent provider, and you knew she had your back when she as alongside you."

She leaves behind her mother and father. Her friends say she was the primary caretaker for her mother who is living with a terminal illness. A gofundme was set up to help with her funeral expenses and the care of her mother.

"She was witty, she has a great sense of humor, she was pleasant, she lit up the room she was witty and she will truly be missed by everyone," said Dr. Michael Dicaro, medical resident.

They all say Gwen's death is impacting UMC Hospital where they all work.

Dr. Tammy Flores added that Gwen, "wanted more than anything to spend the rest of her life caring for her patients and her community."