Man accused of killing girlfriend in North Las Vegas dies in prison

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 30-year-old Markeem Benson, accused of killing his girlfriend in North Las Vegas, died in High Desert State Prison on Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Benson was jailed for open murder after North Las Vegas Police said they found his dead girlfriend in an apartment.

Benson was serving a sentence of 24 to 60 months for attempted robbery and came to the Nevada Department of Corrections on Mar. 14, 2025, from Clark County.

It's unclear what the cause of death is, but NDOC has requested an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

