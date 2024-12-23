Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in North Las Vegas apartment

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man is jailed for open murder after North Las Vegas Police say his girlfriend was found dead in an apartment over the weekend.

Officers found a woman's body inside an apartment in the 100 block of East Rome Boulevard on Saturday, according to a press release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Their investigation led to the arrest of the woman's boyfriend, 29-year-old Markeem Benson. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for open murder with a deadly weapon. He's also held on a charge of possession of a firearm as an ex-felon, police noted.

As of this report, the woman who was killed had not been publicly identified.

Details were limited in initial information from North Las Vegas Police. They invited anyone with information about the woman's killing to call 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.