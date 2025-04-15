Man accused in Las Vegas Tesla arson case pleads not guilty to all federal charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of setting Tesla vehicles on fire at a Las Vegas collision center has pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him in a federal court.

On Tuesday, Paul Hyon Kim appeared before Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts in federal court to be arraigned on several charges, including arson, attempted arson, and possession of an unregistered firearm, after being indicted by a Nevada grand jury earlier this month.

Kim allegedly set fire to multiple vehicles on March 15 at a Tesla collision center on West Badura Avenue at 2:44 a.m.

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames, and at least three rounds were fired into different Tesla vehicles.

In a press conference following the incident, Las Vegas police stated they believed it was a targeted attack against the Tesla facility.

"Violent acts like this are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur," FBI Special Agent In Charge Spencer Evans said. "It's a federal crime. We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Kim was arrested on March 26.

A search warrant was executed on two vehicles connected to Kim and his apartment. The investigation recovered firearms, gun parts and ammo. That and a DNA sample further connected Kim to the incident, police said.

I was in federal court on March 31 where prosecutors argued that Kim should remain in federal custody for several reasons, including his mental state and he could potentially pose a threat to law enforcement.

However, Kim's mother flew in from Seattle, Washington and told Judge Jennifer Dorsey the family would follow all conditions set by the court if her son were released before his trial, and would report any violations immediately.

Dorsey ultimately sided with prosecutors, stating that she appreciates Kim's mom being in court and believes that she has good intentions in trying to help her son. However, the judge added that she finds that the conditions proposed by the court wouldn't be sufficient to protect the community.

Kim's calendar call is set for June 2 at 1:30 p.m. The federal trial is set for June 17 at 9 a.m. with Judge Jennifer Dorsey presiding.

In addition to federal charges, Kim is also facing charges in Clark County Justice Court.

His next court hearing for those charges is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.