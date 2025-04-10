Suspect in Tesla arson case indicted by federal grand jury for arson, possessing unregistered firearm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted the Las Vegas man accused of setting fire to cars and vandalizing a Tesla collision center in the southwest valley.

The indictment obtained by Channel 13 outlines four charges filed against 36-year-old Paul Hyon Kim. Those charges include:



Two counts of arson of property used in interstate commerce (for the destruction of two Tesla vehicles)

One count of attempted arson of property used in interstate commerce (for attempting to destroy a Tesla Model Y)

One count of possession of an unregistered firearm (for possession of a Molotov cocktail)

The charges stem from a March 15 incident that made national headlines as one of several attacks at Tesla facilities in different parts of the U.S.

Video shared with Channel 13 shows fire and smoke at the Tesla collision center:

WATCH: Video shows fire, heavy smoke at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Kim's arrest on March 27.

At a press conference detailing the progress of the investigation, Las Vegas police showed video of a suspect dressed in all black painting the word "resist" across the glass doors of the collision center. Police said the suspect also fired a gun into some of the cars, potentially to ignite incendiary devices placed inside.

Watch the full police briefing on the arrest:

[FULL BRIEFING] LVMPD shares timeline of events surrounding arrest of Tesla arson suspect

Kim appeared in federal court on March 31 and was ordered to remain in custody while he awaits trial.

Prosecutors cited concerns that Kim would be a flight risk if he were released and told the court Kim's recent actions could be taken as an indication that he "didn't have anything to lose."

Kim's defense argued he's being accused of a "glorified property crime," claiming Elon Musk's "undue influence on our federal government can't be overstated enough."

Kim is also facing charges in Las Vegas Justice Court, where he was next scheduled to appear on August 4.