Man accused of setting fire to Teslas at Las Vegas collision center ordered to remain in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Paul Hyon Kim, the man suspected of setting multiple vehicles on fire and vandalizing a Las Vegas Tesla collision center, is to remain in federal custody.

Kim, 36, appeared in court Monday afternoon for a hearing to determine if he would be released as he awaits trial on federal charges.

Prosecutors told the judge they had several concerns if Kim were released, including Kim's mental state. While in custody, Kim allegedly revealed that about eight years ago, he was struggling and attempted to take his own life.

Federal prosecutor Jacob Operskalski said during the Tesla investigation, law enforcement found a number of firearms in Kim's home. Operskalski argued Kim's recent actions could be taken as an indication that he "didn't have anything to lose."

Operskalski further argued Kim potentially poses a threat to law enforcement, citing the unexploded Molotov cocktail found at the scene of the attack. The spray-painted word "RESIST" on the front of the dealership could be interpreted to mean resisting law enforcement, Operskalski added.

If Kim were released, it would be into the custody of his family, which prosecutors claimed posed another issue. Operskalski said Kim's mother didn't know he drank alcohol, which made the government concerned Kim's parents wouldn't be able to follow release conditions set by the court.

Operskalski also stated that during a pre-trial services interview, Kim's mother said she only talked to him every few months.

Kim's mother disputed both those points in her own testimony to the judge.

She said this is the first she has heard of those claims, telling the court she talks to her son almost every night. She added the family would be willing to follow all conditions set by the court if her son were released before his trial, and would report any violations immediately.

The judge ultimately sided with prosecutors, ordering Kim to remain in federal custody. He is next scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on April 10.