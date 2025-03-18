'Be vigilant but not fearful': Authorities share details surrounding fires set at Tesla facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing details regarding the multiple fires set at a Tesla center in the southern valley.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren confirmed that the fires were set intentionally and that authorities believe the suspect used at least one gun and multiple Molotov cocktails. He met with members of the media and was joined by FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans and Clark County Fire Department Chief Deputy Jennifer Wyatt.

FULL PRESSER: Authorities share details regarding fires that damaged multiple Tesla vehicles

It happened in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue, with the fire department first receiving the report of the fire at 2:44 a.m.

WATCH: Video shows fire, heavy smoke at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

Koren said at least five vehicles were damaged by a suspect who approached the business wearing all black. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames, and at least three rounds were fired into different Tesla vehicles.

Burned vehicle, graffiti scene at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

Koren also said that authorities believe this was a targeted attack against the Tesla facility and believe this to be an isolated incident.

However, authorities did have a message to those who drive Tesla vehicles, saying now is the time to "be vigilant but not fearful."

Special Agent Evans confirmed this began as an arson investigation and is currently being investigated by the joint terrorism task force.

"Violent acts like this are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur," Evans said. "It's a federal crime. We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Flames spotted at Tesla collisison center in southern Las Vegas

Authorities also said at this time, it's still too early to say how many people were involved. The one suspect seen on video is still at large, but authorities have not ruled out that any other suspects were involved.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, posted the following on X in reaction to the incident:

"This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks."

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including any video of the scene, is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-7777 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

