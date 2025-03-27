Authorities detail what led to arrest of Las Vegas Tesla arson suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have made an arrest in connection to fires set at a Las Vegas Tesla collision center.

WATCH | Flames spotted at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

WATCH: Video shows fire, heavy smoke at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police arrested 36-year-old Paul Hyon Kim on charges of arson and destruction of property.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill, joined by Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren and FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans, shared a timeline of events that led to the arrest:

[FULL BRIEFING] LVMPD shares timeline of events surrounding arrest of Tesla arson suspect

It happened in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue, with the fire department first receiving the report of the fire at 2:44 a.m. on March 18.

McMahill began the briefing by highlighting that authorities began the investigation with very little information but said that thanks to hard work and a collaborative effort, an arrest was made.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren added to that statement, saying it took multiple agencies and hundreds of personnel to carry out this investigation.

Koren provided a timeline of events, saying authorities determined the suspect arrived just east of the collision center in a black sedan, then walked to the building. Kim tried to hide his identity by wearing black clothing, gloves and a mask.

Kim began by shooting at the security cameras, Koren said, before spray painting the word "RESIST" on the front doors of the building.

You can see some of that damage in our video captured at the scene.

Burned vehicle, graffiti scene at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

Koren said Kim then moved on to target the vehicles parked in front of the building. He would fire at the vehicles and then light the cars on fire using a Molotov cocktail. Ultimately, five vehicles were damaged, and three were fully engulfed in flames.

As Kim was identified as a suspect, he was placed on a 24/7 watch to ensure he was not a danger to the public. Eventually, he was arrested without incident on March 26.

A search warrant was executed on two vehicles connected to Kim and his apartment. The investigation recovered firearms, gun parts and ammo. That and a DNA sample further connected Kim to the incident, police said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans added that a federal arrest warrant has also been issued for Kim, meaning he will face federal charges as well as the ones out of Clark County.

The investigation is ongoing as to whether or not Kim has any connection to other similar events happening around the country. McMahill said that authorities will continue to have an increased presence at Tesla facilities throughout the valley.

We spoke to some locals to gauge how they are feeling about the increased security.

Police presence increased at Tesla locations in Las Vegas following attacks

Kim is also facing charges of discharging a firearm into an abandoned structure or vehicle and possession/manufacturing/disposal of an explosive.