Police presence increased at Tesla locations in Las Vegas following attacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas Metropolitan police and federal authorities search for the suspect — or suspects — involved in the Tesla fires investigation, Tesla locations across the valley are seeing increased security.

"We've increased our police presence, in particular, at Tesla locations," LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said.

On Wednesday, Channel 13 crews spotted at least four police units parked near the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. Crews also observed one unit at the Loop station near the Westgate. Additionally, an officer was seen patrolling a parking lot filled with Teslas on East Sahara Avenue, and multiple patrol units were also located at a dealership a few blocks down.

"It hurts to see these things happen," Tesla car owner Victor Botnari said.

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority about the increased security at the Vegas Loop.

They shared the following statement:

The safety of employees and visitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) is always a top priority, and we take a proactive approach to security.



In response to recent incidents involving Teslas, we work closely with Metro and The Boring Company to implement enhanced and visible safety measures across the four Loop stations spanning the LVCC campus.



Additional layers of year-round security on the LVCC campus include a 56-member security team and Metro’s Convention Center Area Command.



The Loop at the LVCC remains restricted to convention attendees. Measures to restrict access, including a license plate recognition system, help prevent unauthorized entry to the system.”

While some Tesla owners remain on high alert, others say they feel reassured knowing Metro officers are closely monitoring their vehicles.

"Makes us feel safer, you know, it's not a cheap car," said Henry Cuba, who also owns a Tesla.

