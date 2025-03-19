FBI working 'around the clock' to find those responsible for Tesla attacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flames engulfed several Tesla vehicles outside of a Tesla Collision Center on Tuesday in southwest Las Vegas — the aftermath of what authorities say was a targeted attack.

FBI Las Vegas is asking for the public's help to find a suspect

“I encourage anyone who is considering something like this to seriously reconsider," said Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans of FBI Las Vegas.

The incident happened just after 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday. That's when Metro police say at least one suspect, dressed in all black, lit bottles of liquid fuel and set two Teslas on fire and damaging three others.

That person then fired three rounds from a handgun into other vehicles, leaving behind significant damage and the word "resist" spray-painted across the building's front door.

Throughout the day, curious people could be seen visiting the crime scene, including Tesla owner King Liang, who had this to day to the suspect or suspects involved.

“I just hope they get to the bottom of it and I hope the max penalty goes to the people who did this… Enjoy jail, enjoy it," Liang said.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is now leading the investigation, calling this a federal crime.

“Violent acts like this are unacceptable regardless of where the occur and specifically to those who might think that something like this is justifiable or potentially even admirable, we want to let you know it’s a federal crime. We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” SAC Evans said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded on social media, calling the attack "insane and deeply wrong." He added, "Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks."

Metro police have increased patrols at Tesla locations across the valley like the one off Sahara and Rainbow.

They're asking anyone with information, video or any details to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.