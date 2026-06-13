LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are launching a major new security initiative called the Meridian Project ahead of what the department is calling a historic summer for the city.

The project, which was first announced in February, will expand the department's counterterrorism unit by 30% and includes new technology and global partnerships. The goal is to detect and stop threats before they reach Southern Nevada.

WATCH | LVMPD's 'Meridian Project' to boost security ahead of historic summer of events, locals react

LVMPD's 'Meridian Project' to boost security ahead of historic summer of events, locals react

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said there are currently no specific threats to the city, but police are preparing for massive crowds expected throughout the summer.

"When you combine large crowds, major events, increased tourism, international attention, and the current global security environment, it's important that we're proactive, that we take steps for readiness and preparation and prevention," Koren said.

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Fans are packing watch parties for the Vegas Golden Knights and the World Cup, and the city is also preparing for Fourth of July celebrations. Residents will see more officers patrolling the Strip and downtown this weekend.

"This is about readiness. It's about preparation. It's about ensuring Las Vegas remains one of the safest destinations in the world," Koren said.

Locals are already noticing the increased police presence. Michael Baggio spends his weekends taking his niece and nephew to parks and malls around the valley. He said seeing more officers on the streets makes him feel better about keeping his family safe.

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"I don't know what's been going on, but I'm glad they've been having a heightened presence with all the things, crazy stuff going on nowadays," Baggio said.

Baggio said he takes a hands-on approach to keeping his family secure.

"I feel it's best to keep them safe by really being hands on. I'm not letting them run out by themselves, you know, I'm not telling them to go do anything by themselves. It's really interactive, you know, it's not just about trying to get them to understand like the good and the bad. It's really getting them here, putting the boots on the ground, showing them," Baggio said.

Police are asking the public to help keep the community secure by reporting any suspicious activity to their counterterrorism hotline at 702-828-7777.

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