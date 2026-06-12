LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared that new information would be provided on Project Meridian as summer hits Las Vegas.

We first reported on Metro's announcement of this initiative in February, when we learned that Project Meridian was a constant monitoring system in the valley that included analysts, counterterrorism squads, high-tech workspaces, and the deployment of officers to cities affected by terrorism to provide Las Vegas with key learning points.

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In a press release sent to Channel 13, LVMPD said that the meeting would be held by Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren early this evening. We attended the briefing to learn more about the status of Metro's initiatives.

WATCH | Metro's full briefing

Metro shares counterterrorism update as summer begins in Las Vegas

Increased police presence

As we approach July 4 and America 250 celebrations, as and anticipate major sporting events and conventions, police continue to monitor increased tourism and large crowds.

Due to this, Koren said we can expect to see increased police presence, added counterterrorism operations, and further collaborations at local, state, and federal levels.

These measures, Koren said, have historically proven to be successful during a "mega weekend."

Koren emphasized that locals can still expect regular attention to their neighborhoods as they continue to bolster their presence elsewhere.

"This is about readiness, it's about preparation, it's about ensuring that Las Vegas remains one of the safest destinations in the world," Koren shared.

Project Meridian updates

Described as a "long-term investment in... counterterrorism operations," Koren reiterated Sheriff Kevin McMahill's dedication to continue strengthening this initiative.

The project is now in the implementation stage, with an increase of 30% to the counterterrorism department underway. Koren said that those in this department will focus on threat detection, intelligence gatherings, investigations, and prevention efforts.

New technology and equipment are also making their way into the department to aid with addressing threats before they happen or reach the city.

"You'll see enhancements to our Fusion Watch Unit, which is our 24/7 real-time crime center, where there will be more expanded analytical capabilities, improvements to our intelligence operations, and investments in infrastructure designed to modernize our counterterrorism efforts," Koren said.

As the project continues growing, the department would see the development of their relationships with national and global partners.

Contacting the department

With events for the summer ramping up in the valley, Koren urged the public to reach out with reports of suspicious activity to the 27/7 counterterrorism hotline, which is reachable at 702-828-7777.