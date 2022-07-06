LVMPD locate Chevrolet involved in hit-and-run on Miller Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police located a Chevrolet Cruze that was suspected in a hit-and-run that occurred on Miller Avenue on Monday.

LVMPD said they are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

LVMPD announced on Tuesday that they were looking for a silver 2018 Chevrolet Cruze that had been damaged on the driver’s side mirror.

The driver failed to stay at the scene of the crime after striking a pedestrian in the street in front of 827 Miller Avenue.

The pedestrian, who is reportedly a juvenile, sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metro Police’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.