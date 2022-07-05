LVMPD search for driver responsible for hit-and-run on Miller Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for a driver who hit and critically injured a pedestrian on July 4.

It happened at approximately 8:47 p.m. on Miller Avenue, west of the intersection with Revere Street. Police say the driver failed to remain at the scene.

A collision occurred when the Chevrolet Cruze collided with the pedestrian in the street, knocking them to the ground in front of 827 Miller Avenue. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to remain at the collision scene and fled the area.

Witness statements, surveillance video, and vehicle parts located at the scene indicated the vehicle was possibly a silver 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze traveling westbound on Miller Avenue from Revere Street.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle of interest, which reportedly may have damage to the driver’s side mirror.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department

The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where they were admitted for treatment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.