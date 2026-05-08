LVMPD: Juvenile in critical condition following pool incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about an incident involving a juvenile from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) this evening.

According to Metro, the child is in critical condition after being found in a pool.

Local News Prepare for pool season with these safety tips from local communities Christian Hudspeth

Last year, we shared the City of Henderson's water safety education tips with you to provide resources that help prevent drowning. As the weather warms up, it's worth reviewing their "Safe Pools Rule!" campaign to keep you and others safe.