Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local News

Actions

LVMPD: Juvenile in critical condition following pool incident

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LVMPD, police tape, crime scene do not cross
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LVMPD, police tape, crime scene do not cross
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about an incident involving a juvenile from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) this evening.

According to Metro, the child is in critical condition after being found in a pool.

SPR 2024 Mock.png

Local News

Prepare for pool season with these safety tips from local communities

Christian Hudspeth

Last year, we shared the City of Henderson's water safety education tips with you to provide resources that help prevent drowning. As the weather warms up, it's worth reviewing their "Safe Pools Rule!" campaign to keep you and others safe.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team