There's plenty of options to prepare for pool safety this summer. Find local resources here.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Enjoy the pool season this summer without worry of drowning through a water safety campaign from the city of Henderson.

In an effort to make our communities safer, the "Safe Pools Rule!" initiative launches again this Thursday, joining the long line of annual campaigns from Henderson and local communities that Channel 13 has told you about through the years.

If you've lived in Henderson during the summer months (or really just the valley in general), you may recall the purpose of this campaign is centered around educating residents rather than simple warning notices.

Henderson Hospital, city fire officials and community leaders want residents to be prepared in the event that a drowning incident may suddenly happen. They're doing this by demonstrating a mock drowning on Tuesday at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will only last 30 minutes.

Last summer, Channel 13 told you about the "silent killer" issue that drowning has the potential to be by speaking with professional lifeguards. You can watch that story here.

WATCH | Drowning has potential to be 'silent killer,' lifeguards say, after video shows drowning at Las Vegas pool

Drowning has potential to be 'silent killer,' lifeguards say, after video shows drowning at Las Vegas pool

Drowning prevention practices

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 38 submersion incidents happened in 2024 in Clark County with about 74% involving children under four years old. Most of these incidents happened in residential pools, which only highlights the need for parents and children to be prepared as the risk increases in warmer months.

Rather than fearing the water, Henderson officials told Channel 13 at a similar event that they want to instill confidence in people—especially children—by giving them the tools they need to handle emergency situations until professionals can arrive. For children, this could be done through swim classes, or for adults, taking a CPR class.

Local officials are reminding people to remember the Three P's:



Patrol – Most tragedies occur in seconds. Always designate an adult to actively watch children in the water.

Protect – Installing four-sided pool fencing, door alarm, locks, and other safety measures provide defensive barriers between your child and the pool.

Prepare – Create your summer safety plan ahead of the game by enrolling in child swimming lessons, adult CPR classes, and ensure every water watcher knows how to call 911 in case of emergency.

WATCH | Clark County public safety tips for drowning prevention

Water Watchers PSA

This is similar to the ABC guidelines many lifeguards recommend, too. A stands for adult supervision. B stands for barriers around your pools. And C stands for classes.

Check your local Parks and Recreation Department for free or low-cost swim classes for your children. Clark County sent us a release this month announcing free swim classes for children who are four years old or younger. You can find more information on those classes by visiting the county's webpage here.

The Henderson Fire Department offers free CPR classes for adults. If you're interested, you can find out more information and register at their webpage here.

Be a part of the safety efforts too by becoming a lifeguard. Keep an eye out for lifeguard positions opening up at your local pools and aquatic centers, or even at some of the casino-resorts around the Las Vegas Valley like MGM Resorts or Caesars Entertainment.