Lucky local wins nearly $80,000 at Arizona Charlie's

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky local is going home near $80,000 richer after hitting a jackpot at Arizona Charlie's.

Casino officials said the player placed $1 bet while playing Dollar Storm on Sunday. That's when casino officials said they hit a super grand jackpot and won $79,008.

According to Arizona Charlie's, players can sign up for Golden Entertainment's rewards program, True Rewards, to receive bonuses including increased point multipliers. Casino officials said that in April, over $3 million in slots and bingo winnings were won by lucky guests.

