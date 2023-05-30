Watch Now
Lucky local wins nearly $80,000 at Arizona Charlie's

Arizona Charlie's jackpot
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 19:00:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky local is going home near $80,000 richer after hitting a jackpot at Arizona Charlie's.

Casino officials said the player placed $1 bet while playing Dollar Storm on Sunday. That's when casino officials said they hit a super grand jackpot and won $79,008.

According to Arizona Charlie's, players can sign up for Golden Entertainment's rewards program, True Rewards, to receive bonuses including increased point multipliers. Casino officials said that in April, over $3 million in slots and bingo winnings were won by lucky guests.

