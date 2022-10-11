Lucky guest wins $717k at Fremont Hotel and Casino on $15 wager
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest that visited Las Vegas will be returning home with a heavier wallet!
The guest hit a jackpot of more than $717k at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
The guest placed a $15 wager on a spin of "Buffalo Inferno."
