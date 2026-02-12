Locals talk trees, grass and water amid ongoing SNWA turf lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the Las Vegas Valley, both shade and water are critical resources — and a new lawsuit is bringing to light how one is sometimes sacrificed for the other in our desert community.

A lawsuit against the Southern Nevada Water Authority centers on grass removal practices that critics say lead to widespread tree damage.

"They are not doing it well. The human toll, the environmental toll, and ultimately the economic toll on this valley is huge. And the economic toll, I spoke of in what I submitted as testimonial in the case currently being adjudicated," Norm Schilling told Channel 13.

Schilling, longtime Las Vegas horticulturalist and owner of Mojave Bloom Nursery, is named in the complaint as an expert voice.

"There's one really sure way to make a project not go well, and that is to rush it, right?" he said.

Schilling said the core issue is that grass removal isn't being done properly by most contractors and SNWA isn't providing sufficient guidance.

"They're not helping us transition, they're hurting us transition," he said.

Channel 13 heard from several locals who emailed us, sharing stories about impacts they saw during the turf-removal process in their own backyards and neighborhoods.

One Henderson resident, who requested anonymity, expressed concerns about his HOA's approach to removing common area grass. He worries about contractors placing rocks directly on tree roots, a practice he says he's already witnessed in the area.

Another said removing grass in her backyard has led to impacts with her tree and that she thought she was doing the right thing for the environment.



But not everyone's had the same experience.

Here's an email from one local in the southwest valley who said he hasn't noticed an impact.

The debate highlights a tension between water conservation goals and urban canopy preservation.

As Las Vegas warms, shade from trees becomes increasingly important for mitigating the health impacts of extreme heat. On the other hand, a dwindling Colorado River has people calling for conservation measures across the basin.

SNWA spokesperson Bronson Mack declined to comment on the pending litigation but emphasized the importance of tree care during grass conversion projects.

"When it comes to replacing grass, look, key thing, take care of your trees," Mack said.

With Colorado River water irrigation for non-functional grass becoming illegal in 2027, SNWA is encouraging property owners to take advantage of current incentives, including $100 rebates for new trees planted during grass conversions.

"So that they can convert those grass areas, ensure that they're compliant with the law, and use less water all at the same time," Mack said.

